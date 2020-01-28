Short Interest in InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Increases By 71.8%

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the December 31st total of 11,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InfuSystem stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.82% of InfuSystem worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of InfuSystem stock opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. InfuSystem has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $8.98.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

