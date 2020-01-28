Short Interest in Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) Declines By 62.7%

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the December 31st total of 14,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ INOD traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Innodata has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 million, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.85 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%.

In related news, major shareholder Luzich Partners Llc sold 20,350 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $26,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,595,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 33,873 shares of company stock worth $42,366 and sold 81,863 shares worth $108,404. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innodata stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Innodata worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a digital services and solution company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility PR Solutions (Agility). The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise to make unstructured information useable for various domains, including health, science, and law.

