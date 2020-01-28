Short Interest in Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Increases By 15.0%

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 687,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 357,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,590. The company has a current ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $209.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 3.98. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $119.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.97 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 64.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $55,627.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,274 shares of company stock worth $88,207. Insiders own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 122,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 595.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 13,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 300.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

