Short Interest in Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Increases By 113.9%

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,500 shares, an increase of 113.9% from the December 31st total of 175,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.4 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other Legacy Housing news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $60,376.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,241,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,656,807.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $154,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,625,654.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,900 shares of company stock worth $1,263,761. Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 166.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 203,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 126,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 63,750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter worth about $640,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 28,064 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 23,332 shares during the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legacy Housing stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Legacy Housing has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.19 million and a P/E ratio of 14.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

