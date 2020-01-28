Short Interest in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Rises By 19.3%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 855,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LXU traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,468. The company has a market cap of $104.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 4.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LSB Industries has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $7.85.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.42 million. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. Research analysts forecast that LSB Industries will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of LSB Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in LSB Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 276,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in LSB Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in LSB Industries by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in LSB Industries by 143.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

