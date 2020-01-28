Short Interest in Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) Decreases By 31.4%

Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,300 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the December 31st total of 236,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,347,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. 8.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIU traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 437,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,580. The company has a market capitalization of $654.19 million, a PE ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 0.43. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $13.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.56 million during the quarter. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

