Short Interest in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Declines By 23.2%

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the December 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 24.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTSI stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.99. 63 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,350. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12-month low of $41.82 and a 12-month high of $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $308.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTSI. BidaskClub cut P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

