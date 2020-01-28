Short Interest in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Increases By 18.2%

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 721,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pampa Energia in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pampa Energia by 2.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 62,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Pampa Energia in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Pampa Energia in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pampa Energia by 23.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Pampa Energia alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.30 to $24.30 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

NYSE:PAM traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 27,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,724. The company has a market capitalization of $888.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.95. Pampa Energia has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.24.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $3.69. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.65 million. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 26.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pampa Energia will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.