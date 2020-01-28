Short Interest in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) Grows By 16.8%

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 16.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 124,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 41,857 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 203,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 130,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ PHAS traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $5.26. 238,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,297. The company has a market capitalization of $151.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $16.65.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,768.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.