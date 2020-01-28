Short Interest in Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) Drops By 52.6%

Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the December 31st total of 123,400 shares. Currently, 20.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Proteon Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,472 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.85% of Proteon Therapeutics worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Proteon Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

NASDAQ PRTO traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $34.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,217. The firm has a market cap of $769.61 million, a PE ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. Proteon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $3.94.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Proteon Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Proteon Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.