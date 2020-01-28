Short Interest in Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) Decreases By 12.5%

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 3,280,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 198,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on MARK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Remark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Remark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Remark alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARK. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Remark during the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Remark in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Remark in the second quarter worth about $111,000. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 142,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. Remark has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $3.23.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that Remark will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.