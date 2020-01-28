Short Interest in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Increases By 52.9%

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the December 31st total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ AMTD opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.13. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. G.Research cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.70.
In related news, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $896,704.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $785,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,952,426.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 333.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.
