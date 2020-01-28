Short Interest in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Increases By 52.9%

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the December 31st total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.13. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. G.Research cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.70.

In related news, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $896,704.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $785,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,952,426.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 333.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.