Short Interest in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Declines By 11.8%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 695,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TK. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Teekay by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay during the third quarter worth about $192,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Teekay by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 75,328 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Teekay during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Teekay by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

TK stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,835. The stock has a market cap of $402.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Teekay has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $328.01 million during the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

