Short Interest in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Increases By 17.1%

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,500 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 170,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on TNP. TheStreet raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

NYSE:TNP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,713. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $306.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.34.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $100.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

