Short Interest in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Drops By 26.6%

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,100 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the December 31st total of 376,100 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Shares of UHT traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $125.83. 1,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 98.28 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.74. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $66.66 and a 52-week high of $125.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.