Short Interest in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Increases By 58.2%

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the December 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 908,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

VVV has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $37,595.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,957 shares in the company, valued at $594,674.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $65,730. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,919. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. Valvoline has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $23.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.04 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 91.40% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

