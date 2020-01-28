Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.83

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.83 and traded as high as $48.44. Silicon Motion Technology shares last traded at $48.20, with a volume of 9,232 shares trading hands.

SIMO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.92. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 5,981.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 525,784 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 517,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,196 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 77,286 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,114 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 20,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

