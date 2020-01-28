Sixt Leasing (FRA:LNSX) Shares Up 0.5%

Sixt Leasing SE (FRA:LNSX) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €13.26 ($15.42) and last traded at €12.96 ($15.07), 71,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €12.90 ($15.00).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €11.89 and its 200-day moving average is €11.25.

About Sixt Leasing (FRA:LNSX)

Sixt Leasing SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the vehicle leasing business in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, and the Netherlands. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Fleet Management. The Leasing segment provides lease financing and associated services to corporate customers; and operates online retail business through sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de Websites, as well as offers additional services, such as accident and breakdown management, an inspection package, and an insurance package.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.