SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Short Interest Up 18.8% in January

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 705,200 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 593,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SkyWest stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.23. 1,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $66.52. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.39.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. SkyWest’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the second quarter worth about $20,411,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1,281.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 226,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 210,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 58.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,902,000 after purchasing an additional 132,691 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,317,000 after purchasing an additional 108,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter worth about $4,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

