Smith Salley & Associates Decreases Position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TM. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

NYSE TM opened at $142.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Toyota Motor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $116.40 and a fifty-two week high of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

