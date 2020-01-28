Smith Salley & Associates Has $309,000 Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $50.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.