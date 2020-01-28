Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 126 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Moody’s by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Moody’s by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 71,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Moody’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.82.

MCO opened at $256.22 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $154.60 and a 12-month high of $258.89. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.95 and a 200-day moving average of $221.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,532,159.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,871,566.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $804,703.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,939. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.