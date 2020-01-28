Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 644 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,656 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 42,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $88.28 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $65.91 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.19.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

