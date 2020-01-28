Smith Salley & Associates Purchases New Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 101.3% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $65,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on HSIC. Robert W. Baird downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

HSIC stock opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $72.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $6,075,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,554 shares in the company, valued at $23,260,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Brons sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $121,899.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,236.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,655 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,585. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

