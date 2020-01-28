Smith Salley & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,527.47.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $63,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,968.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,438.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,011.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,393.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,269.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.