Sociall Trading Up 35.9% Over Last Week (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Sociall has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sociall has a total market capitalization of $87,791.00 and $5.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sociall token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, FCoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $283.58 or 0.03146087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00196282 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029102 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00123529 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Sociall

Sociall launched on August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sociall Token Trading

Sociall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Cryptopia and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

