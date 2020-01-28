SOL Capital Management CO Buys 1,500 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.3% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $136.18. 72,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,660. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.44 and a 200-day moving average of $130.58. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $116.63 and a one year high of $138.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.