SOL Capital Management CO Buys 1,925 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.1% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 629.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,192. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $102.13 and a one year high of $121.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.8443 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

