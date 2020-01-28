SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,955,000 after buying an additional 1,936,599 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after buying an additional 1,417,096 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 1,800,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,027,000 after buying an additional 900,445 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 5,376,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,170,000 after buying an additional 837,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,370,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,968,000 after buying an additional 796,884 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.42. 10,507,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,951,724. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $201.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

