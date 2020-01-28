SOL Capital Management CO Grows Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 6.3% during the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,838,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet cut DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.79.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.01. 80,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.54. DXC Technology Co has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.02.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

