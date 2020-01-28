SOL Capital Management CO Lowers Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,381,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,649,000 after buying an additional 4,592,314 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 3,109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,343,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,103 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,974,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 679.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,279,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,628,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,311,678. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTL shares. Guggenheim lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

