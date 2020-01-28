SOL Capital Management CO Purchases 1,650 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.3% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $8,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

MGV stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.57. The stock had a trading volume of 53,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,541. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $88.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.19 and a 200 day moving average of $82.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.5989 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

