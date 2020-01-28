SOL Capital Management CO Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 317.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 138,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 104,967 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 81.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000.

Shares of EWJ stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.93. 346,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,923,776. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.32. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

