SOL Capital Management CO Reduces Stock Holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Searle & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNE traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.13. 543,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,820. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day moving average is $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $89.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. Sony Corp has a twelve month low of $41.91 and a twelve month high of $72.95.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.57 billion. Sony had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 18.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

