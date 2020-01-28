SOL Capital Management CO Sells 2,525 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,495,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,583,000 after purchasing an additional 156,852 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,628,000 after buying an additional 23,010 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 182,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,629,000 after buying an additional 64,782 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,335,000.

Shares of KRE stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.53. 396,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,278,282. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.34.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

