Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Short Interest Update

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 6,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $2,229,603.85. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 21,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $1,897,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,638 shares of company stock valued at $17,132,804. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,840,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,353,000 after acquiring an additional 131,352 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,382,000 after acquiring an additional 45,993 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,241,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,053,000 after acquiring an additional 117,700 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $52,201,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,670,000 after buying an additional 28,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock traded up $5.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.17. Solaredge Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $112.99.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.22. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.31.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

