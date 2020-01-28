Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Update

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNOA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.46. 2,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.84. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Get Sonoma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 52.70%.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.