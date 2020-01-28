Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Down 9.1%

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.88, approximately 4,513,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 6,292,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SRNE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $716.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,101.69% and a negative return on equity of 193.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 312,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 66.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4,726.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

