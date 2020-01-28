Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,823 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TD opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.5605 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

