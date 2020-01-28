Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $180.29 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $149.09 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The stock has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

