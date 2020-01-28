Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 205 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,685 shares of company stock worth $3,072,219 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

NYSE:ACN opened at $208.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.70. The company has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.