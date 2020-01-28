Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 118 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $165.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.69 and a 200-day moving average of $155.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $134.48 and a one year high of $169.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

