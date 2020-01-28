Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 203 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $46,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,440.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,503.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1,011.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,393.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1,269.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total value of $36,017,682.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,163.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,527.47.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

