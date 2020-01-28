Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 23,778 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,778 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LVHD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after purchasing an additional 94,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after acquiring an additional 290,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,157,000.

Get Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of LVHD stock opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average of $33.23. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $34.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.2067 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.