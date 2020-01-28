Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 600 Shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 42,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MTT opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58. Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $22.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Profile

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

