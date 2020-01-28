South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

South State has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. South State has a payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect South State to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

SSB stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.84. 11,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,597. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. South State has a twelve month low of $63.91 and a twelve month high of $88.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.54.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $162.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.15 million. South State had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that South State will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens raised shares of South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.67.

In other news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $42,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

