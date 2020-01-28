South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.
South State has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. South State has a payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect South State to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.
SSB stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.84. 11,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,597. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. South State has a twelve month low of $63.91 and a twelve month high of $88.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.54.
Several research analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens raised shares of South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.67.
In other news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $42,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
About South State
South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.
Featured Article: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.