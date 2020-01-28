South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. South State had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $162.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS.

South State stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average is $79.54. South State has a one year low of $63.91 and a one year high of $88.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

SSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Stephens raised shares of South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. South State has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

In other South State news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $42,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

