SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.00

SpaceandPeople Plc (LON:SAL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), with a volume of 6371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and a PE ratio of -3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

SpaceandPeople Company Profile (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for SpaceandPeople Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpaceandPeople and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.