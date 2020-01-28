SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1,317.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 58,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.65. 5,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,435. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.19. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86.

