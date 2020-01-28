SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stake Boosted by NextCapital Advisers Inc.

NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 769,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,004 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 4.0% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $84,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,994,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 893.5% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after buying an additional 71,076 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,510,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $15,646,000.

Shares of JNK traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.14. 182,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,188,467. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.75 and a 12-month high of $110.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.63.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

